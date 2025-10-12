How To Hard Reset An iPad (Any Model) - And Why You Might Want To

The first-generation iPad was introduced all the way back in 2010, and since then, we've had several dozen models, with the lineup branching into the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini series. You can still pick up an entry-level iPad for $349, which will be perfectly fine for multitasking, school, work, entertainment, and a bit of gaming as well. In fact, we tested the most affordable iPad and were thoroughly impressed by everything it had to offer.

With iPadOS gaining new features with every iteration and iPad models being refreshed with powerful internals, users can get some real tasks done on their tablets. Despite being known for their fluid software experience, Apple products aren't immune to occasional glitches and bugs. If you notice apps or system elements on your iPad acting up, the quickest way to set things straight is a quick reboot.

Normally, you can reboot your iPad by holding down the power and volume up buttons and then dragging the "slide to power off" slider. Turning it back on is as simple as holding the power button for a few seconds. This process works assuming your iPad's screen isn't frozen — if it is, you will need to perform a hard reset, as you cannot interact with the user interface. Since we're not talking about a factory reset, you can force-reboot an iPad even without its passcode.