When we hear the word counterfeit, most of us think of money, designer shoes, or maybe even batteries. It's doubtful that your mind goes to coffee or chocolate, but food can also be counterfeited, and cheese is an unlikely victim, including Italy's renowned Parmigiano Reggiano. It's probably not easy to fake a 90-pound wheel of cheese, but it's profitable, with the Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium (yes, that's a real thing) estimating that the fake parmesan market is worth about $2 billion annually.

With millions or even billions of revenue at risk, there are many ways that companies fight back beyond the initial step of registering a trademark. Some use anti-counterfeiting measures such as watermarks and holograms or more high-tech solutions like RFID tags and QR codes to help customers verify that they are indeed buying an authentic item. But what is a company to do when the product it hopes to protect is edible? If you make authentic Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, you add a tiny edible microchip into the casein label. Don't run to your kitchen and shake the tub of parmesan cheese that's sitting in your fridge door — that $4 grated Kraft does not have a microchip! The parmesan that many of us use to garnish our spaghetti is made outside of the European Union and cannot be designated Parmigiano Reggiano.