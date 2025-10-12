Here's Why Some Users Aren't Happy With DeWalt's Massive 15 Ah Flexvolt Battery
As has become the standard in the power tool world, DeWalt has made itself a battery-operated brand. At this point, it has batteries of different sizes, voltages, and amp hours to power its wide array of tools. One such line is the company's Flexvolt range, which can power both the brand's 20V and 60V tools, providing users with an all-encompassing battery type. While this is a good idea in theory, some Flexvolt batteries haven't quite met users' expectations.
Dewalt's 15Ah Flexvolt battery, in particular, hasn't done a great job winning over all of DeWalt's customers. In fact, despite being the Flexvolt battery currently with the highest amp hours to its credit, many have found these batteries to be more trouble than they're worth. More specifically, charging ranges from a hassle to a danger. Some DeWalt customers have reported their brand-new 15 Ah Flexvolt batteries ending up fried after just a single evening of charging, while others have reported their units failing to charge after less than two years of use. Considering the dangers that come with attempting to refurbish or rebuild DeWalt batteries, these mishaps leave one little choice other than a full replacement.
Seeing as this DeWalt battery retails for around $420, it's reasonable that customers would expect years of use and easy charging out of it. Unfortunately, charging issues are just one of multiple complaints customers have brought up over the years.
DeWalt's 15Ah Flexvolt battery has more than just charging issues
Users have voiced concerns about other problems with DeWalt's 15Ah Flexvolt batteries aside from the potential charging issues and hazards. For one, there's the matter of its physical size. While it's undoubtedly a powerhouse capable of extended running times, some users consider it overkill for smaller tools. It can bog down hand tools like blowers and weed whackers, considering that it weighs 4.55 pounds on its own. This point is driven home by photos some have posted featuring this bulky battery on smaller tools, making it abundantly clear that this specific unit isn't as versatile as its marketing suggests.
The size and weight are problems for some, but others simply can't justify the $400 price. Some buyers have pointed out that it's likely a better purchase to go with a two-pack of DeWalt's 9Ah Flexvolt batteries instead. This bundle is $20 cheaper than a single 15Ah unit, with each battery smaller and lighter than the single 15Ah battery. Unless you need that large a battery to run your equipment, why not spend a comparable amount for two batteries that will more than likely provide you with the performance you need? Sure, you get less runtime per battery, but you can swap them out to keep going if necessary.
While there are multiple reasons why a DeWalt Flexvolt battery might not charge, they shouldn't apply to new batteries. Thus, given its seemingly common charging issues, huge size, and massive price, DeWalt's 15Ah Flexvolt battery is likely not for everyone.