Here's Why Some Users Aren't Happy With DeWalt's Massive 15 Ah Flexvolt Battery

As has become the standard in the power tool world, DeWalt has made itself a battery-operated brand. At this point, it has batteries of different sizes, voltages, and amp hours to power its wide array of tools. One such line is the company's Flexvolt range, which can power both the brand's 20V and 60V tools, providing users with an all-encompassing battery type. While this is a good idea in theory, some Flexvolt batteries haven't quite met users' expectations.

Dewalt's 15Ah Flexvolt battery, in particular, hasn't done a great job winning over all of DeWalt's customers. In fact, despite being the Flexvolt battery currently with the highest amp hours to its credit, many have found these batteries to be more trouble than they're worth. More specifically, charging ranges from a hassle to a danger. Some DeWalt customers have reported their brand-new 15 Ah Flexvolt batteries ending up fried after just a single evening of charging, while others have reported their units failing to charge after less than two years of use. Considering the dangers that come with attempting to refurbish or rebuild DeWalt batteries, these mishaps leave one little choice other than a full replacement.

Seeing as this DeWalt battery retails for around $420, it's reasonable that customers would expect years of use and easy charging out of it. Unfortunately, charging issues are just one of multiple complaints customers have brought up over the years.