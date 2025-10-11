Germany Will Not Allow Stationed US Military Personal To Import This Truck Due To Safety Regulations
When U.S. service members are stationed overseas, they may want to bring as much of home with them as possible. People in the military are typically allotted a weight allowance and given guidelines on the types of items they are allowed to move, depending on their rank and where they are going. Beyond the basics, military personnel may opt to ship furniture, kitchen supplies, home decor, or even their personal vehicle.
If a service member wants to bring a car with them, there are several factors they must consider. First of all, the government will typically only cover the cost of one vehicle weighing up to 20 tons. Military personnel must abide by any restrictions in their new host country and follow all registration and licensing requirements. They also have to think about the differences in roads in the U.S. and countries overseas, especially in places like Europe, where streets could be too narrow to comfortably bring a large car.
Instead of shipping a big truck overseas, eco-conscious soldiers may want to ship an electric vehicle. The good news is that finding a charging station will likely be increasingly possible as the EU continues gearing up for its 2030 transition to zero-emissions vehicles. However, it could also prove to be a challenge. For one, most EVs have substantial batteries that add a lot of weight. And for servicemen and women moving to Germany, one vehicle is simply not allowed: the Tesla Cybertruck. According to a press release from the U.S. Army, service members cannot bring the distinctive (and divisive) electric pickup truck to Germany, or anywhere else in the European Union for that matter.
Soldiers stationed in Germany must leave their Cybertrucks at home
It's not clear how many service members have inquired about taking their Cybertruck overseas, but it was apparently enough that the United States sought permission to do so from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and was denied. The Cybertruck is not one of the most reliable electric vehicles on the market in 2025. In fact, it's had quite a few quality issues, with eight safety recalls at time of writing. However, Germany's decision has nothing to do with the car's reliability. Instead, it was mainly based on concerns regarding the vehicle's design.
The Tesla Cybertruck is made of stainless steel with impact-resistant windows. The bed has a retractable tonneau cover, and it has an advanced steer-by-wire system. It's certainly a one-of-a-kind vehicle, but it also has lots of hard, sharp edges, which the German government said could be a safety concern for pedestrians or bikers. The Cybertruck is also very conspicuous, making the military license plates used in Europe, which are designed not to attract attention for security purposes, superfluous.