Germany Will Not Allow Stationed US Military Personal To Import This Truck Due To Safety Regulations

When U.S. service members are stationed overseas, they may want to bring as much of home with them as possible. People in the military are typically allotted a weight allowance and given guidelines on the types of items they are allowed to move, depending on their rank and where they are going. Beyond the basics, military personnel may opt to ship furniture, kitchen supplies, home decor, or even their personal vehicle.

If a service member wants to bring a car with them, there are several factors they must consider. First of all, the government will typically only cover the cost of one vehicle weighing up to 20 tons. Military personnel must abide by any restrictions in their new host country and follow all registration and licensing requirements. They also have to think about the differences in roads in the U.S. and countries overseas, especially in places like Europe, where streets could be too narrow to comfortably bring a large car.

Instead of shipping a big truck overseas, eco-conscious soldiers may want to ship an electric vehicle. The good news is that finding a charging station will likely be increasingly possible as the EU continues gearing up for its 2030 transition to zero-emissions vehicles. However, it could also prove to be a challenge. For one, most EVs have substantial batteries that add a lot of weight. And for servicemen and women moving to Germany, one vehicle is simply not allowed: the Tesla Cybertruck. According to a press release from the U.S. Army, service members cannot bring the distinctive (and divisive) electric pickup truck to Germany, or anywhere else in the European Union for that matter.