Is The Amerisun 21 Steel Deck 3-In-1 Lawn Mower Any Good? Here's What Users Say
There has, arguably, never been a better time to purchase a new lawn mower, as reasonably priced options abound for anyone who might be in the market. Of course, the sheer number of lawn mowers available on the market can be intimidating in and of itself, particularly when you venture off the major brand path and into the second-tier budget options. In that latter category, Amerisun is likely not a brand you're familiar with, as it isn't often listed among the major lawn mower manufacturers.
Amerisun is, however, fast becoming a brand of note for consumers, as its mowers boast some solid punch at a palatable price point. The brand is selling these days through major retailers like Walmart and Amazon. If you've come across the Amerisun name, you've no doubt been intrigued by what the 21" Steel Deck 3-in-1 mower has to offer, including a powerful 144cc OHV 4-cycle engine, adjustable height, mulching and bagging capabilities, easy start functionality, and a foldaway handle for easy storage, among other desirable features.
Given the breadth of features the 21" Amerisun lawn mower is fit with, the sub $300 price tag is sure to leave potential buyers wondering what the catch might be for the device. According to some users, there's no catch at all, with many posting positive reviews of the gas-powered mower online. There may, however, be a few red flags to consider for anyone in the market, as the mower has earned a sub-4.5-star rating on some sites.
Some issues have been reported about the Amerisun lawn mower
Just for the record, Amerisun appears to only make gas-powered mowers. So, if you want battery power, you'll need to check out the options from some of the major electric lawn mower makers. Amerisun has two primary models of walk-behind 21" mowers available, one of which is a standard push model and one that is self-propelled. The models, understandably, vary dramatically in price, with the former selling for $279.99 on Amazon, and the latter — which also boasts a 170cc engine upgrade — going for $348.69.
The question, of course, remains whether either model is worth the money, and questions abound concerning the overall quality of both Amerisun machines. We'll start with the 144cc manual push model, which currently holds a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, where happy users especially praise it for its power at the price point. One reviewer even noted that the Amerisun was on par with more expensive options in terms of functionality. However, one negative Amazon review claimed it struggled cutting deeper grass and also provided a choppy, uneven cut.
As for the self-propelled 170cc model, we should tell you first that the device was recently ranked high on the Buyers Guide list of best gas mowers of 2025, with happy Amazon users backing that ranking up with similar praise. However, the mower has earned a concerning 3.5-star rating from Amazon users, with negative reviews complaining about the mower not starting, to the self-propel mechanism breaking after a few uses. One reviewer even doubted that customers would get a full season of use from their Amerisun mower.
How we got here
The intent of this article is to provide readers who may be interested in purchasing one of Amerisun's 21" Steel Deck lawn mowers for themselves with feedback culled from first-hand accounts posted by those who already own one. In assembling as transparent a POV as possible of the Amerisun lawn mower, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews of the device as posted on various online retail outlets. Whenever it was appropriate, direct quotes from consumers were also included.