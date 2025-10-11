For $99K You Buy This Historic Riverboat On Facebook Marketplace

If you love Mark Twain and happen to have $100,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you might just be interested in the historic Bama Belle riverboat. The Bama Belle has a storied history in the American South. It was used for years to take people up and down the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The riverboat ceased operation as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which killed the local tourist business.

The owner, Craig Dodson, had the riverboat valued at $250,000 in 2018, and he's finally selling it. Not only can you get the Bama Belle at a steal for only $99,000, but you can also make the purchase on Facebook Marketplace. Dodson listed the boat in mid-2025, and as of writing, it remains on the site. The listing describes the Bama Belle as an authentic paddlewheel riverboat. It lists its engines, the 2018 estimate, and plenty about its capabilities and how it was used for many years.

Of note, the Bama Belle features a large internal space with a bar inside, while the second deck is open air. It can accommodate 149 passengers onboard, and has been host to live music, all manner of events, and the bottom was recently redone. According to Dodson, the Bama Belle works as desired, and serious people who are interested can come by and take a look. These days, the riverboat can be found near Jasper, Alabama, along the Black Warrior River.