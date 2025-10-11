For $99K You Buy This Historic Riverboat On Facebook Marketplace
If you love Mark Twain and happen to have $100,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you might just be interested in the historic Bama Belle riverboat. The Bama Belle has a storied history in the American South. It was used for years to take people up and down the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The riverboat ceased operation as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which killed the local tourist business.
The owner, Craig Dodson, had the riverboat valued at $250,000 in 2018, and he's finally selling it. Not only can you get the Bama Belle at a steal for only $99,000, but you can also make the purchase on Facebook Marketplace. Dodson listed the boat in mid-2025, and as of writing, it remains on the site. The listing describes the Bama Belle as an authentic paddlewheel riverboat. It lists its engines, the 2018 estimate, and plenty about its capabilities and how it was used for many years.
Of note, the Bama Belle features a large internal space with a bar inside, while the second deck is open air. It can accommodate 149 passengers onboard, and has been host to live music, all manner of events, and the bottom was recently redone. According to Dodson, the Bama Belle works as desired, and serious people who are interested can come by and take a look. These days, the riverboat can be found near Jasper, Alabama, along the Black Warrior River.
The Bama Belle
While the Bama Belle may look like a 19th-century riverboat, it's nowhere near that old. It was built in Iowa in 1970 for use on the Mississippi River. The company that built the ship was in business from 1856 to 1970, making the Bama Belle one of its final ships. It was the second-to-last one built at the company, so while it isn't from the 19th century, the Bama Belle is nonetheless a fairly old ship. Regardless, it is outfitted with twin Detroit and twin Cummins engines, with 34kw generators, which turn the two rear-mounted paddlewheels.
The Bama Belle measures 90 feet in length, has a width of 27 feet, a draft of .4 feet, and an air draft of 26 feet. You can check out the Bama Belle in various videos online, including a CBS 42 report focusing on its return to business back in 2017:
When Craig Dodson ran the riverboat tour cruise, he took people up and down the river, accompanied by live music, for two hours. He offered dinner aboard the ship, although the pandemic's disruption ultimately led to the closure of the longtime Tuscaloosa fixture.
And now, the Bama Belle can be yours — granted, it's not inexpensive. Still, if you've the means and interest in owning your very own riverboat, you can contact Dodson at (205) 275-0560 or through his post on Facebook Marketplace.