How To Use Your Riding Lawn Mower To Clear Out & Remove Snow This Winter

Dealing with heavy snowfall can be tough, especially if you live in an area that suffers through harsh winters. But if you have a riding mower, there are other ways to use it besides mowing, including moving snow. Turning it into a snowplow could help your situation, but be sure your mower can actually handle the work. If you're riding a sturdy garden tractor with a strong transaxle and your motor is at least 20 horsepower, you're probably covered.

You'll have to remove the deck to get the room you need to clear the snow itself. Doing this will also decrease the chances of damaging your mower. For improved traction, put some snow chains on your tires. Then all you need is a snow blower or snow blade attachment for your John Deere, or whatever brand you have. It's also a good idea to add some weight to the mower, either on the wheels or on the back, to counter the added weight of the attachment you're using on the front. Then all you need is some snow and you're all set.

If you're curious about whether or not your model of garden tractor or lawn tractor is compatible with this sort of modification, consult your owner's manual. If you don't happen to have it, you can always contact your local dealer or visit the manufacturer's website. The last thing you want to do is be halfway through your driveway with a mower that's dead in its tracks.