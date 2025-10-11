This Country Has The Most Expensive Internet (And It's By A Lot)

Staying online with a home internet connection can get really expensive, especially if you find yourself needing a lot of bandwidth for your online activities. But, depending on where you are in the world, the amount you spend on your broadband each month could vary greatly by hundreds of dollars. An analysis shared by Best Broadband Deals gave us some insight into where you could be spending the most and least on your internet around the world, based on the average costs of monthly internet packages.

The country where you can expect to spend the most money on your home broadband connection is the Solomon Islands, an archipelago in the South Pacific. Residents here can expect to pay around $457.84 USD per month to stay online, or $289.75 per megabit. One data package available in the country even goes for a whopping $2,301. To compare, the average global price of securing an internet connection sits at around $56, with internet in the wider Oceania region generally having an average cost of about $105.

Burundi, a country in East Africa, is behind it with a lower but still staggering sum of $304.57 per month. This sits at $116.66 per megabit, with a staggering difference of more than $173 between it and the Solomon Islands. The Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean are the third-highest country, with a monthly cost of $212, or just $0.84 per megabit — a fraction of the cost of a connection in the Solomon Islands.