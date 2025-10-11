This Country Has The Most Expensive Internet (And It's By A Lot)
Staying online with a home internet connection can get really expensive, especially if you find yourself needing a lot of bandwidth for your online activities. But, depending on where you are in the world, the amount you spend on your broadband each month could vary greatly by hundreds of dollars. An analysis shared by Best Broadband Deals gave us some insight into where you could be spending the most and least on your internet around the world, based on the average costs of monthly internet packages.
The country where you can expect to spend the most money on your home broadband connection is the Solomon Islands, an archipelago in the South Pacific. Residents here can expect to pay around $457.84 USD per month to stay online, or $289.75 per megabit. One data package available in the country even goes for a whopping $2,301. To compare, the average global price of securing an internet connection sits at around $56, with internet in the wider Oceania region generally having an average cost of about $105.
Burundi, a country in East Africa, is behind it with a lower but still staggering sum of $304.57 per month. This sits at $116.66 per megabit, with a staggering difference of more than $173 between it and the Solomon Islands. The Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean are the third-highest country, with a monthly cost of $212, or just $0.84 per megabit — a fraction of the cost of a connection in the Solomon Islands.
Which countries have the cheapest internet?
On the flip side, a number of countries offer much, much lower internet prices. The five countries offering the lowest internet prices are Sudan, Argentina, Belarus, Ukraine, and Egypt, in that order. Sudan has the lowest average monthly charge for internet by a margin of a few dollars, at $2.40 per month, or 1367 Sudanese Pounds in the local currency. Argentina, the country with the next-lowest price, has an average broadband cost of $5.17 a month, or an average of $0.03 per megabit. Belarus' average monthly internet package comes to around $7, based on an average of 12 internet packages.
The figures look a little different when you break them down by region. The study grouped countries by their geographic area into 13 categories, with their own average monthly internet prices. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes countries like Belarus and Kazakhstan, had an average internet cost of $16.46 a month, making it the cheapest region. Moreover, every country in the region besides Turkmenistan could be found among the forty countries in the world with the cheapest internet. Meanwhile, Central America had the highest average internet costs at $105.72 a month.