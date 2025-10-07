Honda Officially Reveals Its Fierce New Prelude GT500 Racer To The World

The new Honda Prelude has been revealed, and in typical Honda fashion, there's a race version of it as well. For the 2026 Super GT season, Honda Racing Corporation revealed the Prelude GT. On the outside, it looks just as what you would expect from a super-modern race car. It has a huge aerodynamic wing, it's impossibly low to the ground, and absolutely covered in carbon fiber. It makes you wish Honda would offer this to the public.

On the inside, Honda isn't giving out a lot of details, apart from race series regulations that mandate a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Given the hyper-competitive nature of Super GT racing and the automotive engineering world in general, Honda is probably going to remain tight-lipped on exact specifications until closer to the race season, and when the prototype is closer to becoming an actual bona fide race car. Until then, all the automotive world has to go on are pictures of the prototype. Needless to say, it's pretty wild looking.