Honda Officially Reveals Its Fierce New Prelude GT500 Racer To The World
The new Honda Prelude has been revealed, and in typical Honda fashion, there's a race version of it as well. For the 2026 Super GT season, Honda Racing Corporation revealed the Prelude GT. On the outside, it looks just as what you would expect from a super-modern race car. It has a huge aerodynamic wing, it's impossibly low to the ground, and absolutely covered in carbon fiber. It makes you wish Honda would offer this to the public.
On the inside, Honda isn't giving out a lot of details, apart from race series regulations that mandate a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Given the hyper-competitive nature of Super GT racing and the automotive engineering world in general, Honda is probably going to remain tight-lipped on exact specifications until closer to the race season, and when the prototype is closer to becoming an actual bona fide race car. Until then, all the automotive world has to go on are pictures of the prototype. Needless to say, it's pretty wild looking.
Getting ready for the season
Judging by Honda Racing Corporation's press release, the prototype hasn't seen a lot of action as of yet. According to Honda, it ran a few test laps of the Miyagi Prefecture's Sugo track in Japan, getting everything calibrated before getting garaged again as the weather got bad.
The racing series the Honda Prelude GT will be participating in, Super GT500, is a Japan-focused sport. While other levels of the sport, GT300 and GT3 allow for other manufacturers like Mercedes to take part in the fun, GT500 only allows for the top three Japanese automakers to race and field their respective machines.
As such, Honda, Toyota, and Nissan all compete (sorry, Mazda). Currently, Toyota races a GR Supra, and Nissan races a Z-Car. The season typically lasts from April to November, so you can likely expect to see the Prelude GT in all of its full-realized glory early next year, where it will replace Honda Racing's Civic Type-R.