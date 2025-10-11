How Does Garmin Measure Body Battery?

Garmin smartwatches constantly monitor various data points to determine your resting heart rate and oxygen levels and how they change during different activities or times of day. This information is combined with movement and sleep data and processed by an algorithm developed by Firstbeat Analytics, a sports science company Garmin acquired in 2020. The algorithm establishes a baseline for how your body functions and uses this to track your body's condition as you go about your activities.

An elevated heart rate along with movement signals physical activity, while a slightly raised heart rate without movement might indicate stress during the day or a restless period during sleep. Using Garmin's heart rate variability (HRV) status feature, the algorithm can also identify other moments that tax or rejuvenate your body. To put things most simply, the algorithm then compares each moment's data to your baseline metrics to estimate how much energy your body has used. You current condition is calculated and shown as your Body Battery score, which keeps changing throughout the day and night.

Your Garmin Body Battery score should be highest in the morning right after waking up. Depending on your sleep quality, the score could be a perfect 100 or lower due to factors like stress, illness, or alcohol consumption. As you go about your daily activities, the various active physiological states your body goes through will affect your Body Battery differently. Meanwhile, resting will slow down your rate of energy consumption, and a nap might even give your Body Battery level a slight boost.