What Is 'HRV Status' On Your Garmin Device & What's Considered A Good Score?

Whether you're a fitness buff, an athlete serious about your sport, or are someone hoping to better monitor your health and wellness, regularly wearing a smartwatch comes highly recommended. You can track numerous daily metrics that have to do with the human body, such as the number of steps you've taken, the number of hours you've slept deeply, and how many calories you've burned per logged exercise, among many other things. Depending on what model of smartwatch you have, you may be privy to certain training-related statistics as well, allowing you to monitor how well your body is tolerating your workout regimen. On a Garmin smartwatch, you may see "HRV status" as one of the statistics being tracked.

HRV stands for "heart rate variability," a measurement of the time that elapses between heartbeats, which is known to be in constant fluctuation in a healthy heart. Although the tracked result is miniscule — there are only a few milliseconds between beats — your personal HRV can tell you so much from a training standpoint. Based on an HRV status or score that you can get after a few weeks of consistently wearing your Garmin device, you should be able to tell how well your body is recovering after a hard activity and whether you're ready for more intense workouts.

The HRV status feature is available on several Garmin smartwatch models, namely the Garmin Enduro 2, Garmin Epix and Epix Pro Gen 2, Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro series, Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, and Garmin Forerunner 255, 265, 955, 965 as well as their smaller and newer iterations. Older Garmin watches may not have the metric available, but may offer the ability to take an HRV stress test using a Garmin chest heart rate monitor, which produces a similar overall stress score.

