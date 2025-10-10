Is It Cheaper To Buy Plane Tickets From The Airlines Or A Third Party Platform?

Buying a plane ticket can be one of the most stressful parts of traveling, especially if you need to find the cheapest flight available. Plane tickets between the same two cities can vary widely in price based on the time of year, day and time of departure, and how many stops you'll make along the way. Sometimes, just changing your arrival or departure airport in those cities can change the fare price. The cost of a given flight will also fluctuate depending on where you do your travel shopping. In most cases, it's cheaper to book a flight through a third-party website rather than directly from an airline. We picked out some of the best flight-booking apps in July, and in 2023 Self compared 25 popular routes originating at New York's JFK airport, Chicago-O'Hare (ORD), and LAX in Los Angeles.

They concluded that buyers could save more than 20% by booking via third-party apps, although there were exceptions. Tickets were more than $500 cheaper for a round-trip from New York to Tokyo when bought via travel sites or apps, and Chicago to Hong Kong flights also offered significant savings. One outlier was Air France's non-stop flight from LAX to Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris (CDG), which Self found to be almost $200 cheaper when purchased directly from the airline.

Booking.com consistently provided the best deals, and that company also owns Kayak, Priceline, and Agoda. We did our own spot-check on costs for a round-trip economy class ticket from Los Angeles (LAX) to Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. (IAD) on American Airlines. A flight at 8:53 a.m. was $537 if you bought your ticket directly from American, $416 from Booking.com, $463 through Expedia, and $442 via Agoda. The same flight was $537 through Kayak, matching American's direct purchase price.