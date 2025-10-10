What Is The Clip On A Brake Pad For?

Brake pad clips aren't just there for show. Also known as anti-rattle clips or retainer clips, they play an important part in your vehicle's braking system. They're designed to keep the brake pads aligned properly, stop brakes from squealing, and help extend the life of the brake pads themselves. When installed properly, they also give you smoother, more consistent contact between the brake pad and the rotor.

You'll typically find these clips within the brake caliper assembly. They hold the pads in place as the caliper squeezes them against the rotor to bring the car to a stop. Without these clips, the pads would be more likely to shift and rattle around — giving you uneven pad wear, tons of unwanted noise, and even reduced braking performance.

To locate yours, you'll need to remove the wheel and look at the caliper assembly. Depending on your vehicle's design, the clips may be positioned at the top, bottom, or sides of the brake pads. In most systems, two screws secure the clip between the pad and the rotor so that the clip can push the pad slightly away from the rotor when the brakes aren't being applied.