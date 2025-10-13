Are Veto Pro Pac Tool Backpacks Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a construction pro who spends their days traveling from one worksite to another, or a DIYer tackling jobs in and around your home, hauling your tools around can be a constant source of frustration. While a traditional toolbox or tool bag has historically been the easy fix for that frustration, sacrificing the use of a hand while carrying either can become frustrating in its own right.

In the eyes of companies like Veto Pro Pac, the real solution to that issue was pretty easy, with the outfit developing a full line of wearable backpack tool chests. The company was founded by longtime carpenter Roger Brouard, who became so frustrated by the limits of traditional tool carriers available to him and other worksite regulars, he set about making his own. Veto Pro Pacs have since become quite popular with worksite pros and novices.

Yes, they're frequently rated highly among brands that make backpacks for electricians, too. Veto Pro's backpacks are, however, pretty expensive, with most options selling for well north of $100 even on Amazon. For most consumers in the market for a tough backpack to carry their tools, prices like those are sure to raise questions about whether Veto Pro Pacs are worth the investment. Per the overwhelmingly positive user ratings assigned to backpacks bearing the Veto Pro Pac name, those who pony up for a backpack will likely be happy with their purchase.