Are Veto Pro Pac Tool Backpacks Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Whether you're a construction pro who spends their days traveling from one worksite to another, or a DIYer tackling jobs in and around your home, hauling your tools around can be a constant source of frustration. While a traditional toolbox or tool bag has historically been the easy fix for that frustration, sacrificing the use of a hand while carrying either can become frustrating in its own right.
In the eyes of companies like Veto Pro Pac, the real solution to that issue was pretty easy, with the outfit developing a full line of wearable backpack tool chests. The company was founded by longtime carpenter Roger Brouard, who became so frustrated by the limits of traditional tool carriers available to him and other worksite regulars, he set about making his own. Veto Pro Pacs have since become quite popular with worksite pros and novices.
Yes, they're frequently rated highly among brands that make backpacks for electricians, too. Veto Pro's backpacks are, however, pretty expensive, with most options selling for well north of $100 even on Amazon. For most consumers in the market for a tough backpack to carry their tools, prices like those are sure to raise questions about whether Veto Pro Pacs are worth the investment. Per the overwhelmingly positive user ratings assigned to backpacks bearing the Veto Pro Pac name, those who pony up for a backpack will likely be happy with their purchase.
Owners have few negative things to say about their Veto Pro Pac Backpacks
For the record, if you're eyeing a pack from a more notable brand like Milwaukee, you should know Vet Pro Pacs stack up pretty well against them. For this article, we'll focus on reviews for two of Veto Pro Pac's backpacks: the Tech Pac and the Tech Pac MC Wheeler.
At present, the Veto Pro Pac Tech Pac is listed for $339.95 on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.8-star rating. The rating is even better on its Veto Pro Pac product page, where all but 3 of its 46 reviews are 5 stars. As for what fans like about the bag, one reviewer stated, "Great bag. It's tough and convenient. You can put everything you need in this bag," and the bulk of the positive reviews read much the same way. However, one reviewer stated, "the only thing I don't like" is that the bag does not have a spot to hold a water bottle, while another reviewer noted the bag's smaller pockets are too small to hold anything useful.
Meanwhile, the Tech Pac MC Wheeler sells for $374.95 through Amazon, where it's rated 4.7 stars. The bag also boasts a 5-star rating through Veto Pro Pac. As for the positives, users praise it for the same reasons as the Tech Pro, as well as its rolling functionality. One Amazon user even hailed it as, "The very best tool bag money can buy." However, some dissatisfied customers noted that they felt the backpack was just "too small," while others complained about design defects and concerns over the bag's durability.
How we got here
We reviewed dozens of customer posts across forums and retailers to get an idea of what owners think of Veto Pro Pac's tool backpacks. Based on these first-hand accounts from real customers who have already purchased and used them, we were able to get a sense of how they perform in the real world, including their negative and positive qualities. Whenever it was appropriate, direct quotes were also included.