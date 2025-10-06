Harbor Freight Has Bauer Power Tool Batteries On Sale For $40 Off
To keep up with the many other wider-reaching power tool brands out there, Harbor Freight offers an alternative sold exclusively through its stores. Bauer has a strong selection of power tools for all different needs, though only a few rely on wall power to get themselves going. The bulk of Bauer's tools operate using lithium-ion batteries. As effective and movement-friendly as they are, in comparison to Bauer's affordable power tools they power, the batteries themselves can get quite expensive. That's why it's a good idea to take care of the batteries you currently have, and to keep a close eye on when opportunities arise to save money on new ones.
At the time of this writing, Harbor Freight has a deal running on its Bauer batteries that may be worth considering. The Bauer 20V high-capacity battery bundle comes with two units for the price of $89.99. While that is objectively a lot of money to spend all at once, in the grand scheme, it's a money-saver.
Harbor Freight currently has such batteries for sale individually at $67.99 each, so purchasing two on their own would run you $136. Opt for the two-battery bundle instead, and you end up saving over $40 in the long run, with each battery costing $45 instead of $67.99. This Bauer battery bundle is a solid deal from a financial perspective. Still, before paying up for it, you may want to know what you will get from the batteries beside over $40 in savings.
What this battery bundle gets you for $90
As mentioned, this $90 Bauer bundle comes with two, 20-volt, 5 amp-hour batteries. As that suggests, these batteries are compatible with Bauer's 20-volt tools, which includes everything from its drills to its leaf blowers to its chainsaws. These batteries are also advertised as being able to deliver top performance with only a partial charge behind them, and having a means to tell you when they're running low on power. They feature fuel gauge displays across the front to let you know how much more energy you have to work with before it'll be time to put them back on their charger.
On that note, it should be clarified that this bundle doesn't feature a Bauer 20V charger to keep these batteries going. That's arguably the biggest downfall to this bundle, as Bauer chargers range between over $30 to around $80 depending on the model in question, bumping up your checkout total significantly. The Harbor Freight product listing for the bundle isn't forthcoming regarding warranty specifics either, stating "We guarantee this product to be free from defects in materials and workmanship 90 days from the date of purchase. Limitations apply," and urging buyers to consult their product manual for further guidance.
Harbor Freight's power tool batteries have some common issues, but they'll do in a pinch. If you need more to power your Bauer tools, this $90 bundle for two 20V 5 Ah batteries could be for you.