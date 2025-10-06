Harbor Freight Has Bauer Power Tool Batteries On Sale For $40 Off

To keep up with the many other wider-reaching power tool brands out there, Harbor Freight offers an alternative sold exclusively through its stores. Bauer has a strong selection of power tools for all different needs, though only a few rely on wall power to get themselves going. The bulk of Bauer's tools operate using lithium-ion batteries. As effective and movement-friendly as they are, in comparison to Bauer's affordable power tools they power, the batteries themselves can get quite expensive. That's why it's a good idea to take care of the batteries you currently have, and to keep a close eye on when opportunities arise to save money on new ones.

At the time of this writing, Harbor Freight has a deal running on its Bauer batteries that may be worth considering. The Bauer 20V high-capacity battery bundle comes with two units for the price of $89.99. While that is objectively a lot of money to spend all at once, in the grand scheme, it's a money-saver.

Harbor Freight currently has such batteries for sale individually at $67.99 each, so purchasing two on their own would run you $136. Opt for the two-battery bundle instead, and you end up saving over $40 in the long run, with each battery costing $45 instead of $67.99. This Bauer battery bundle is a solid deal from a financial perspective. Still, before paying up for it, you may want to know what you will get from the batteries beside over $40 in savings.