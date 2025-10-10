Are Harbor Freight Pittsburgh Bottle Jacks Any Good? Here's What Users Say

It's been nearly five decades since the first Harbor Freight Tools store opened up in Lexington, Kentucky, and the brand has, quite remarkably, remained family-owned over that span. Along the way, Harbor Freight Tools has also grown into one of the nation's largest, most recognizable retail tool chains, boasting more than 1,600 stores across the nation.

Apart from the company's impressive expansion on the brick-and-mortar front, Harbor Freight has also been stocking those stores and its online marketplace with an impressive lineup of in-house brands that it now claims ownership over, including gear made by a few automotive factions. Among Harbor Freight's automotive-focused holdings, you'll find the name Pittsburgh, which makes everything from hand tools to ramps, hoists, shop cranes and car jacks. That last product list includes a full range of bottle jacks, most of which are priced well under $100.

Harbor Freight does, of course, carry a couple of other brands that make car jacks, with Daytona being, perhaps, the best known of the lot. But Pittsburgh is a name that will no doubt be familiar to folks who frequent Harbor Freight stores looking to pick up high-quality gear on a budget. If you count yourself among that lot and regularly have some heavy-lifting to do in your garage, you might be interested to know that Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh jacks are relatively well reviewed by real-world users.