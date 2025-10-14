How To Fly On A Private Jet At The Cost Of A Commercial Ticket
Flying on a private jet may be the status quo for celebrities like John Travolta and Taylor Swift, but most of us are relegated to commercial flights. If we're lucky, we may travel business or first class every now and again. Owning a private jet is only for millionaires (or billionaires), and chartering one can cost anywhere from $2,000 per hour to $10,000 per hour or more. If you'd like to experience what it's like to live lavishly, however, you may be able to book a seat for a fraction of the typical cost.
Private flight offers more than just luxurious seating and better food. You'll leave from a smaller airport, avoiding lines at security and a long wait at the gate. Instead of traveling with hundreds of other people, you'll fly with only a handful of other individuals. The cabin will be spacious and quiet, and you'll likely receive more than a small bag of peanuts.
There are several things to keep in mind if you want to try to fly private on a budget. It's easier if you keep your schedule flexible — if you want to fly on a specific date, you may pay more. Then, be prepared to roll up your sleeves and do a bit of research. You'll want to look for empty-leg flights, last-minute deals, shared charter flights and more.
How to find the best deal
Empty-leg flights are a great way to access private jet travel on a budget. If you've never heard this term before, empty-leg flights are also known as ferry flights, and they happen when a private jet needs to be moved from one airport to another for an upcoming flight or to return to its main hub. These flights are sometimes listed by the operator at extreme discounts to help cover the cost of moving the plane. It helps to be adaptable and remember that these flights are one-way.
If you already have a trip planned and hope to nab a private flight, you could try booking a flight on a semi-private jet through companies like Aero and JSX. Technically defined as public charter operators, these companies sell individual seats rather than requiring you to book the entire aircraft. They offer a wealth of perks, including private terminals with little to no wait, luxurious seats in modern cabins, and in-flight service that may include snacks or meals. Aero even offers Starlink Wi-Fi and an open bar!
You can also purchase monthly or annual memberships to private jet programs like Wheels Up, but these programs are more intended for business travelers and would be costly for an individual. If you can't find an empty-leg or semi-private flight that works for you, try downloading apps that round up last-minute deals, like Victor and Jettly. You may need to act fast and adjust your schedule, and remember, you'll still need your passport to travel overseas, even on a private jet.