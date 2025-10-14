How To Fly On A Private Jet At The Cost Of A Commercial Ticket

Flying on a private jet may be the status quo for celebrities like John Travolta and Taylor Swift, but most of us are relegated to commercial flights. If we're lucky, we may travel business or first class every now and again. Owning a private jet is only for millionaires (or billionaires), and chartering one can cost anywhere from $2,000 per hour to $10,000 per hour or more. If you'd like to experience what it's like to live lavishly, however, you may be able to book a seat for a fraction of the typical cost.

Private flight offers more than just luxurious seating and better food. You'll leave from a smaller airport, avoiding lines at security and a long wait at the gate. Instead of traveling with hundreds of other people, you'll fly with only a handful of other individuals. The cabin will be spacious and quiet, and you'll likely receive more than a small bag of peanuts.

There are several things to keep in mind if you want to try to fly private on a budget. It's easier if you keep your schedule flexible — if you want to fly on a specific date, you may pay more. Then, be prepared to roll up your sleeves and do a bit of research. You'll want to look for empty-leg flights, last-minute deals, shared charter flights and more.