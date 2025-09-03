Empty-Leg Flights: How To Find A Cheap Private Jet Getaway
Traveling on a private jet is a pipe dream for most of us, but savvy flyers will know there is a way to get on one without paying too steep of a price: They're called empty-leg flights, and you may be able to snag one cheaply — or, at least, for a discounted price compared to what you'd normally pay to ride in a private jet. Empty-leg flights are private jet flights that have no one on board other than the crew. They happen when a private plane is reserved and needs to be moved from one location to another. For example, if a plane is currently in Miami and a flight has been chartered out of Orlando, the charter company will fly the empty plane from Miami to Orlando devoid of passengers. An empty-leg flight may also occur if a plane is returning home after dropping off passengers.
They are also called ferry flights, repositioning flights, and dead-heads. Just like expensive private jet flights, they can be used for international travel or domestic trips. Since the aircraft will be making the journey with or without passengers, some companies will offer major discounts, sometimes as much as 75% off, to help offset the cost of the journey. Interested travelers can use online platforms like Vaunt and Jet Finder, a broker, or information from the charter company itself to find these flights. Beware, however, that discounted doesn't necessarily mean cheap: Empty-leg flights can still cost thousands of dollars.
Many websites can connect you to empty-leg flights
There are plenty of flight booking apps for cheap deals on commercial trips, and you can use similar resources for empty-leg travel. JetFinder.com has a search option that allows you to look for flights from a specific city on an exact date. To access your search results, you will have to provide your name, email address, and phone number. You can also contact a JetFinder representative to help match you with an available flight.
Vaunt is another website that gives you access to private jets through a membership fee of $1,995. That flat fee allows you to see available flights and add your name to a waitlist if none are currently available. You'll have unlimited flights all year, as well as the option to purchase one priority upgrade annually that will allow you to jump to the top of the waitlist. VistaJet and UberJets | Virtual Hangar, which both have apps, also offer empty-leg flight services. Airacer is a similar website that offers a free search tool.
You can also book through a broker or a charter directly
While the above websites source their offerings from a variety of charter operators, you can also check specific charter websites yourself to see if they have any empty-leg flights available. Magellan Jets, for example, sends out a newsletter to subscribers with information about its empty-leg flights. Clay Lacy Aviation, based in California, also has a search option for interested travelers looking for flight specials. Additionally, you can seek out help from empty-leg flight brokers, including EMPTYLEG, Baker Aviation, and Air Charter Service.
No matter which method you choose, there are a few important things to remember if you're considering booking an empty-leg flight. First, the flight will be one-way, so you'll need to find another option to get you to your next destination. There may also be less flexibility with these flights compared to a traditional commercial trip because they are not designed to wait for passengers and need to make it to their next charter.
The flight could also be cancelled if the original customer who chartered the plane changes their mind and adjusts their reservation, making that empty flight unnecessary. Lastly, remember that an empty-leg flight will likely cost more than a commercial one even with the discount. That being said, if you have the budget, flexibility, and sense of adventure, an empty-leg flight could be the opportunity of a lifetime.