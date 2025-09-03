Empty-Leg Flights: How To Find A Cheap Private Jet Getaway

Traveling on a private jet is a pipe dream for most of us, but savvy flyers will know there is a way to get on one without paying too steep of a price: They're called empty-leg flights, and you may be able to snag one cheaply — or, at least, for a discounted price compared to what you'd normally pay to ride in a private jet. Empty-leg flights are private jet flights that have no one on board other than the crew. They happen when a private plane is reserved and needs to be moved from one location to another. For example, if a plane is currently in Miami and a flight has been chartered out of Orlando, the charter company will fly the empty plane from Miami to Orlando devoid of passengers. An empty-leg flight may also occur if a plane is returning home after dropping off passengers.

They are also called ferry flights, repositioning flights, and dead-heads. Just like expensive private jet flights, they can be used for international travel or domestic trips. Since the aircraft will be making the journey with or without passengers, some companies will offer major discounts, sometimes as much as 75% off, to help offset the cost of the journey. Interested travelers can use online platforms like Vaunt and Jet Finder, a broker, or information from the charter company itself to find these flights. Beware, however, that discounted doesn't necessarily mean cheap: Empty-leg flights can still cost thousands of dollars.