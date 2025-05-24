What Are Empty Leg Private Jet Flights And Why Are They So Cheap?

For most of the traveling public, private jets are out of reach. We may hang on to every word as we read about a private jet like the Gulfstream G800, knowing that short of winning the Powerball or Mega Millions, chances are we'll never set foot in one. What you might not know is that there's a little-known workaround for travelers with some flexibility that could make your dreams of luxury air travel a reality: empty leg flights. As the name suggests, these are one-way trips that private jets make with no passengers onboard. These flights are also commonly referred to by other names, including ferry flights and deadheads. An estimated 30% to 50% of private jet charters take off without a single passenger on board.

If you're wondering why a company would fly an expensive jet empty, it's typically because they need to reposition the jet to pick up their next paying client or return to its home base. The thing is, most private jet operators would prefer not to fly an empty jet, and to fill them up, so they offer seats on these legs at steep discounts, sometimes up to 75% off the usual cost. That type of discount opens private jet travel up to a clientele beyond celebrities, CEOs, and the ultra-wealthy. When you travel this way, you get the same experience as you would if you had chartered the jet yourself. If your travel schedule is flexible and you've always wanted to experience flying in a private jet, empty leg flights are a way to enjoy high-end air travel at a fraction of the cost.

