Safely towing a trailer or camper requires certain techniques and safety measures because your stopping distance is longer and your overall stability is limited. Comfort matters too, and few things are more distracting than a wiggly hitch. So, should a trailer tow hitch wiggle? As a general rule of thumb, there should be no play between the hitch ball and the coupler. However, if you do encounter smaller movements, even with properly matched sizes and the correct installation, you can nullify them with aftermarket anti-rattle devices.

According to an NHTSA recall of certain trailer couplers, excessive play while towing can undermine stability and cause the trailer to become uncoupled. A Washington State investigation even linked a trailer detachment, which sadly ended tragically, to a mismatched ball and coupler. With that in mind, always match your coupler size with the correct hitch ball, and if there is any wiggle left, you can eliminate it with proper anti-rattling devices.