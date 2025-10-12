The Best Riding Lawn Mower At Lowe's For Less Than $4000, According To Users
Even as fall sets in and lawn mowing season wraps up, there's nothing wrong with taking note of the lawn mowers currently for sale. Besides, there's nothing wrong with being prepared for the next mowing season with a new unit than have to hope for the best with a potentially old, run-down model. Lowe's is one of many stores with an impressive selection of mowers — and handy tools to sharpen your mower blades — especially if you're in the market for something you can ride around. Of course, it's no surprise that they're not all made equal, with them coming in different shapes, sizes, price points, and power levels. Not to mention, customers haven't responded to them all the same way.
For example, if you're looking for a new riding mower at Lowe's, and are trying to keep your budget below $4,000, one model stands out based on customer testimony. That honor goes to the Kobalt 42-inch Max-Lithium Riding Lawn Mower, which advertises a lot for its $3,499 price tag. It features 700 watts of power, can cut 1.5 acres of lawn on a single charge, and includes attachable bagger and mulch plug accessories should you need them.
Additionally, Kobalt's five-year tool, five-year battery, and five-year charger limited warranties come included as well for your coverage. As mentioned, this mower has some solid customer satisfaction numbers behind it. As of this writing, it has an average star rating of 4.7 out of five, with numerous positive reviews to back that number up.
Customers find that Kobalt's electric mower gets the job done
There are currently 65 customer reviews on Kobalt's 42-inch electric riding mower, with 83% of them giving it a perfect five out of five-star score. In giving the mower such a high rating, many were glad to discuss their positive experience with it in detail, giving potential buyers an idea of what to expect from it performance-wise should they buy. Lowe's website user Dave was one such five-star reviewer, detailing what the cutting performance of this mower looks like: "Different blade and motor speeds made mowing easy. Did well on very tall grass, as well as normal yard grass. Blade adjustment lever has more than enough height settings and is easy to use." AlpineWizard was quite satisfied with the mower as well, highlighting the cruise control option and the ability to charge their phone via a USB-A port while driving as major wins.
Not only are the cutting performance and build quality making waves, but so is the all-electric power system. Lowe's user JPAnthony was especially impressed with this point, as someone who is a staunch supporter of electric lawn car equipment. They feel the sound level was reasonable, and the power is perfect for residential use. Also speaking to the strong battery capabilities, user Smith shared, "I finished my .37 acre yard with 50% to spare." User Bobby can get most of their 2 acre yard done on a single charge. Lowe's has multiple affordable lawn mowers to whip your lawn into shape, but not all are so widely praised. If you ask those who've given the mower a shot, most will agree that it's an option worth considering if you want to spend less than $4,000 on your next mower.