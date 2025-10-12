The Best Riding Lawn Mower At Lowe's For Less Than $4000, According To Users

Even as fall sets in and lawn mowing season wraps up, there's nothing wrong with taking note of the lawn mowers currently for sale. Besides, there's nothing wrong with being prepared for the next mowing season with a new unit than have to hope for the best with a potentially old, run-down model. Lowe's is one of many stores with an impressive selection of mowers — and handy tools to sharpen your mower blades — especially if you're in the market for something you can ride around. Of course, it's no surprise that they're not all made equal, with them coming in different shapes, sizes, price points, and power levels. Not to mention, customers haven't responded to them all the same way.

For example, if you're looking for a new riding mower at Lowe's, and are trying to keep your budget below $4,000, one model stands out based on customer testimony. That honor goes to the Kobalt 42-inch Max-Lithium Riding Lawn Mower, which advertises a lot for its $3,499 price tag. It features 700 watts of power, can cut 1.5 acres of lawn on a single charge, and includes attachable bagger and mulch plug accessories should you need them.

Additionally, Kobalt's five-year tool, five-year battery, and five-year charger limited warranties come included as well for your coverage. As mentioned, this mower has some solid customer satisfaction numbers behind it. As of this writing, it has an average star rating of 4.7 out of five, with numerous positive reviews to back that number up.