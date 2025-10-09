China's Tianwen-2 Probe Takes A Selfie With Earth On Its Way Out Into The Universe

The very first image of Earth from space was taken on October 24, 1946, from a German-made rocket launched from New Mexico. The U.S. seized the rocket at the end of World War II and studied its technology. Space exploration has advanced considerably in the subsequent decades, and the photographs of our planet now are very different from that first grainy, black-and-white image.

While the U.S. is the biggest player when it comes to spaceflight and exploration, with NASA and companies like SpaceX deeply engaged in research and exploration, China has a robust program for building and operating satellites, launch vehicles, and spacecraft, and it often collaborates with other countries. It's had missions to the moon and Mars, and the latest one is currently on track to explore an asteroid. First, however, it took a picture of home.

The Tianwen-2 probe is the second in the Tianwen program. The Chinese name translates to "Questions to Heaven", and it is already collecting data en route for its main mission. China launched the probe in May, and just one day after leaving Earth, it took a photo from about 366,620 miles away. It later took a selfie with Earth in the background from about 26.5 million miles away using a monitoring camera on its robotic arm. The mission will continue through 2035.