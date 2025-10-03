Interested In Seeing The Next SpaceX Launch? Here's What We Know About When And Where It Is

Less than a week after SpaceX launched a Starlink satellite deployment mission, Elon Musk's space transport company is gearing up for another Falcon 9 launch, which will mark the company's first mission for October 2025. Scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday, October 3, at 6:00 AM PDT (13:00 UTC), the mission, designated Starlink Group 11-39, is assigned to carry 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 595 kilometers, inclined at 53 degrees.

Despite the mission's sequence number, this will be the 15th launch dedicated to this particular orbital shell. The satellites are part of Musk's megaconstellation project, which seeks to boost the performance and coverage of Starlink, dubbed the next frontier in internet technology. As of late, Starlink has 8,460 active satellites traversing around the planet. As part of the upcoming mission, the first-stage booster will attempt to land at an autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, called "Of Course I Still Love You."

SpaceX has warned that sonic booms might be heard across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties during the launch and landing sequence, which will be live-streamed on SpaceX's website, X (formerly Twitter), and the new X TV app. The live stream will commence about five minutes before the liftoff, but as with other SpaceX launches, the schedule of Friday's mission is subject to change, depending on weather conditions and other factors.