Can Lockheed Martin Really Save The Mission To Mars? Here Is What It Has Planned

NASA's long-planned Mars Sample Return mission is in serious trouble. A flagship endeavor meant to retrieve rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover is now facing budget cuts, delays, and some pretty harsh criticism. The dream of bringing pieces of Mars back to Earth, once forecasted for the 2030s, has hit a wall. But aerospace giant Lockheed Martin thinks it has a way to fix that.

In a bold move, Lockheed unveiled a stripped-down $3-billion proposal that could shave years off the current timeline and rescue the mission from bureaucratic limbo. Instead of NASA's $7-billion budget (estimated by some to really be $11 billion) and uncertain 2040s target date, Lockheed claims it can get the job done before this using tech it's already built and proven in space. (If you've ever wondered how much it costs to go to space, this budget gives you a good idea.)

The company's idea is simple: streamline the mission by relying on smaller, lighter equipment with flight heritage. Lockheed's pitch includes a Mars lander, ascent rocket, and Earth re-entry capsule, all designed in-house. It's fast. It's cheaper. And it's not entirely untested territory. But is it enough to turn the tide?