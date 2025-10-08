Tesla's $1K Mistake: How This Cybertruck Owner Says He Cashed In

In most cases, if you're heading to your local dealership to pick up new parts for your truck, the last thing you want is to be given something different from what you ordered. However, mistakes in the ordering process can occasionally turn out well for the driver. A Cybertruck owner recently claimed on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum that he'd done particularly well out of a mix-up at his local dealership, snagging extra parts that were worth significantly more than he paid.

According to the post, the owner had some Tesla store credits to use and decided to pick up a set of Goodyear DuraTrac RT tires for the winter months. Each tire costs $485, with the total coming out to $1,940 for a full set. However, when he arrived at the dealership, the service representative asked if he'd like to have all the parts he ordered loaded into the truck separately or assembled. After some initial confusion, the representative clarified that the owner was receiving the Cyber Wheel and Winter Tire package for his truck, and not just the four tires that he'd ordered. The package included the four Goodyear tires, but also came with four spare wheels and tire pressure monitoring sensors.

The retail price of the package is $3,250, meaning the owner saved $1,310 thanks to the mistake and still received the four tires he originally wanted, alongside the free extras.