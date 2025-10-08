The Person Who Invented The Motorcycle Also Made The First Pickup Truck

In 1885, German inventor Gottlieb Daimler built what's recognized as the world's first true motorcycle: the "Reitwagen," a wooden-framed two-wheeler powered by a single-cylinder internal combustion engine. But Daimler wasn't interested only in two wheels, and a decade later, in 1896, he adapted the same engine technology into something far more practical — the world's first truck.

Unlike today's pickups, it looked like a horse-drawn cart fitted with an engine instead of a drawbar. The two-cylinder "Phoenix" engine sat at the rear, producing about 4 horsepower and moving the vehicle on iron wheels. Daimler connected it to the rear axle by belt drive and cushioned it with springs to handle vibration. It was capable of hauling cargo at a time when animal power dominated. Daimler tested the truck at a brick factory to prove it could handle heavy work.

Daimler's early trucks quickly evolved from experimental machines into practical workhorses. In 1898, Daimler and Maybach moved the Phoenix two-cylinder engine from the rear to under the driver's seat, improving balance but leaving performance short. That same year, they advanced the design further by mounting the engine at the very front, ahead of the axle. This layout, combined with a four-gear belt drive and longitudinal shaft, set the foundation for modern trucks. Daimler also introduced Bosch's low-voltage magnetic ignition to replace hot tube ignition, paired with a redesigned radiator, marking a decisive leap in reliability and power output.