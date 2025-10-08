Who Makes Genesis Engines And Are They The Same As Hyundai's?

The Genesis brand split off from Hyundai in 2015, becoming its luxury division, and it's been that way ever since. From 2008 to 2015, these cars had been labeled as Hyundai Genesis, a line of luxury vehicles that were sold in Hyundai showrooms. Since going out on its own, Genesis vehicles have been sold in more and more standalone, upscale Genesis dealerships across North America. Total Genesis sales hit the one million mark worldwide in 2023, with a record-breaking 74,930 U.S. sales recorded in 2024.

The engines in Genesis vehicles are made by parent company Hyundai, just as the engines for Hyundai and Kia vehicles are. For economies of scale, this provides a foundational concept of mass production that companies like Hyundai depend on for their profitability, also the reason why Genesis cars are made in the same production facilities. There are some Genesis engines that are used only in Genesis vehicles, however. These include the 3.3-liter and 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engines used throughout the Genesis lineup, at least the models with internal combustion engines.

When it comes to electric vehicles, however, the Hyundai Group uses a common platform for its EVs. It is likely that other Genesis EVs will receive higher electric motor horsepower outputs than their Hyundai or Kia siblings to differentiate the Genesis brand and its higher price tags.