Why Do Bikers Call Their Patches 'Colors'?

You've likely seen them rumbling down the highway, a pack of riders on gleaming Harleys, their leather vests covered in intricate patches. You probably know those vests are a big deal for them. These vests are often called a "cut," which is a name that dates back to the days when riders literally sliced the sleeves off their denim or leather jackets. Stitched onto those cuts, you may see a collection of patches — though in biker culture, those aren't simply referred to as "patches." That entire set is actually known as their "colors."

So why "colors"? The term is the official slang for the distinctive patch arrangement that serves as a motorcycle club's emblem. It's not about the specific shades of thread, but what they represent. The word is borrowed from military tradition, where a unit's colors refer to its flag or standard. They represent a sacred symbol of identity, honor, and allegiance that members defend. They're worn for the world to see.

There's also a deep history behind colors. The tradition kicked off back in the 1920s and 1930s, when the American Motorcyclist Association started handing out awards at its events for the best-dressed club. This was a friendly competition, and it encouraged groups to wear matching outfits, often with their club name simply stitched onto shirts or jackets. But this aesthetic shifted dramatically after World War II. Returning veterans formed their own riding groups to foster a sense of brotherhood, bringing with them a grittier, less regimented style influenced by their worn-in leather flight jackets. They transformed those early, simple club names into the elaborate, multi-piece designs. Today, they live on as powerful symbols of identity.