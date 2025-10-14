Here's How To Remove A Stuck DeWalt Battery

No matter which power tool brand you're looking at, the switch to cordless, battery-operated tools has been done with convenience in mind. Without cords and plugs, tools can go more places and are far more maneuverable than they were previously. When a battery needs to be charged, it is simply removed from the tool and attached to a charger for however long its charging will take. While this process is usually trouble-free, even with one of the biggest brands in power tools like DeWalt, the seemingly straightforward action of removing a battery from a tool can go wrong.

If you want to free a stuck battery from a DeWalt tool, first and foremost, try using the release mechanism. Push down on the button and slowly pull and wiggle the battery to try and get it out. It might be tight, but ideally, the side-to-side movement will loosen whatever is stuck inside the track that's preventing the battery from leaving. If it won't budge, adding a little bit of silicone spray to free the connection could help get the tool and battery separated again.

If that doesn't work, attaching a wood shim to the bottom for protection, holding onto the tool in one hand and the battery in the other — pressing down on the release button — and tapping it on a hard surface in the direction it's supposed to slide out of the tool should get it moving. While getting stuck isn't one of the most common DeWalt battery problems, it undoubtedly happens. Thus, one has to ask, why is this a concern at all?