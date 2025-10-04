DeWalt's Highly-Rated 20V Max XR Jigsaw Is Nearly Half-Off On Amazon Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt is and has been a major name in the realm of power tools for a while, becoming synonymous with quality and dependability. Unfortunately for consumers, these attributes can come at a hefty cost. While there are plenty of cheap DeWalt powers tools one can currently buy, generally, the brand's offerings can get rather pricey. In a day and age where stretching your dollar as far as possible is immensely important for most people, DeWalt may seem inaccessible. However, with good timing, it's entirely possible to score deals on quality DeWalt power tools that won't leave you with a worrisomely light wallet.
One such excellent DeWalt deal has just hit Amazon. At the time of publication, the DeWalt 20V Max XR jigsaw is on sale for 33% off, bringing it to $158.99 before taxes and shipping. While that's still no small amount of money to spend on a power tool, it's significantly better than its typical retail price of $239.00. It should be noted that in paying roughly $160 for this tool, you are getting the tool by itself. If you need extra jigsaw blades, batteries, or any additional hardware to make use of it, you'll have to look around elsewhere on Amazon and wherever such compatible elements are sold.
Not only is this a tempting price for DeWalt's 20V jigsaw, but it has a lot of customer support behind it. Many have had great experiences with it and urged others to give it a try.
At any price, most customers recommend this DeWalt jigsaw
As it stands, almost 9,000 Amazon customers have reviewed DeWalt's 20V jigsaw, amounting to an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. 89% of the total reviews gave the jigsaw five stars as well, expressing their appreciation for the tool in more ways than one. Speaking to the overall quality, Amazon user wrote that is feels great because of ergonomic, rubberized areas that increase the grip and offers greater control. Another buyer had a lot of positive remarks regarding the performance as well, highlighting the variable speed, battery life, temperature regulation, and more as some of its strongest attributes.
Still another reviewer shared that they were happy with the jigsaw, especially for the decreased price. Another satisfied customer even went as far as to indicate that this DeWalt jigsaw is representative of the brand's overall quality and why it has become so trusted within the construction community.
If you do determine that a jigsaw is needed for your tool collection and you like what DeWalt has to offer, for such a sale price, now might be the time to finally make that purchase. Numerous customers seem to agree that it's a tool worth every penny.