$2B California Solar Plant To Shut Down After A Decade For The Most Frustrating Reason

For the last decade, drivers on Interstate 15 heading through the Mojave Desert between Los Angeles and Las Vegas have passed by the massive Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System. Located just south of the California-Nevada state line, the Ivanpah plant has become a local landmark, and one that's impossible to miss, with its trio of 459-foot-tall towers that glow like beacons, and the five square miles of mirrors covering the desert floor below them.

Despite its ambitious scale and sci-fi movie appearance, the Ivanpah solar plant, which cost $2.2 billion to build, is scheduled to close in 2026. California is widely considered the best U.S. state for solar energy, but the Ivanpah facility's decommissioning comes from its use of a now-obsolete solar technology that's both more expensive and less efficient in generating energy.

For advocates of renewable energy and those who footed the bill to build the plant, the closure of the ambitious Ivanpah facility is a frustrating, if not unexpected, move in a fast-moving industry that's seen huge advancements in the relatively short amount of time since the plant opened.