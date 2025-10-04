This Popular Highway Gets Its First Winter Warning For The Season, Impacting Travel

Grab yourself a sweater, get the heating on, and consider a hot drink too, because this is going to be a chilly one. Despite fall only just kicking into gear, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists are already sending out warnings of heavy snowfall which is likely to affect motorists on the popular Beartooth Highway, which flows through Montana and Wyoming. The weather advisory stated that "travel will be impacted on the highest points of the Beartooth Highway, above Vista Point, due to snow and poor visibility."

OK, so there's no need to get the salt and shovel ready just yet, as the Beartooth Highway isn't your average stretch of tarmac. At its highest point, it peaks at above 11,000 feet, and it's those sections above 10,000 feet which are in danger of an autumn snowfall. This also doesn't necessarily mean the winter ahead is going to be a dastardly one either, as it's actually not uncommon for such warnings to be issued around this time of year for the scenic highway.

The weather warning was issued on 16th September, and advised drivers that up to three inches of snow could be expected on the highway. While that particular date has come and gone, things are only getting worse, with a road closure announced on the highway for 3rd October, with the threat of a snowstorm looming.

As the year now progresses closer and closer toward winter, it's now that we should all be thinking about how we can prepare to avoid any trouble on the roads this winter. After all, waiting until your car is covered in a thick frost before you consider winter tires, antifreeze top-ups, and other such preparations is far from ideal.