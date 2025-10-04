This Popular Highway Gets Its First Winter Warning For The Season, Impacting Travel
Grab yourself a sweater, get the heating on, and consider a hot drink too, because this is going to be a chilly one. Despite fall only just kicking into gear, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists are already sending out warnings of heavy snowfall which is likely to affect motorists on the popular Beartooth Highway, which flows through Montana and Wyoming. The weather advisory stated that "travel will be impacted on the highest points of the Beartooth Highway, above Vista Point, due to snow and poor visibility."
OK, so there's no need to get the salt and shovel ready just yet, as the Beartooth Highway isn't your average stretch of tarmac. At its highest point, it peaks at above 11,000 feet, and it's those sections above 10,000 feet which are in danger of an autumn snowfall. This also doesn't necessarily mean the winter ahead is going to be a dastardly one either, as it's actually not uncommon for such warnings to be issued around this time of year for the scenic highway.
The weather warning was issued on 16th September, and advised drivers that up to three inches of snow could be expected on the highway. While that particular date has come and gone, things are only getting worse, with a road closure announced on the highway for 3rd October, with the threat of a snowstorm looming.
As the year now progresses closer and closer toward winter, it's now that we should all be thinking about how we can prepare to avoid any trouble on the roads this winter. After all, waiting until your car is covered in a thick frost before you consider winter tires, antifreeze top-ups, and other such preparations is far from ideal.
Tips and tricks for driving in winter
Driving throughout winter can be sketchy at times, but fortunately, there are plenty of good tips out there which can help keep you safe when driving through inclement weather. Perhaps the most important piece of advice to follow is that you should always carry an emergency kit with you, especially if you're expecting bad weather on a drive, as many who travel upon the Beartooth Highway will be. Warm clothes, a first aid kit, food, drinks, and a shovel are just some of the items you should consider stashing away in your car if snowy conditions are on the horizon.
Other tips that will help you tackle tricky conditions this winter include checking the condition of your tires, as tires with low tread will do you no favors when snow and ice is on the road. If your area is common for heavy snow, they perhaps consider swapping your summer tires for a set of winter or all-season tires too. Ensuring your fluids are correctly topped up is important too. Ensure your car is correctly topped up with antifreeze, and that you have plenty of windscreen washer fluid on hand too, and a type which is correctly rated to the expectant temperatures.
Finally, take the time to plan your journeys more carefully than usual, and allow more time than you usually would, especially for longer journeys. Double-check with the appropriate outlets for local road closures, such as what we've featured here with regards to the Beartooth Highway, and always remember to drive within your own capabilities and comfort zone.