Why Do Older Harley-Davidsons Leak Oil?

If you've ever heard the old line that "all Harleys leak," it's not entirely wrong. For much of Harley-Davidson's storied history, some oil on the ground was expected. Early engines used what's called a "total-loss" oiling system, which meant the oil made one pass through the engine and then dumped out onto the road. This was normal for engines of the time, not unique to Harley. When recirculating oil systems appeared in the 1930s, Harleys still carried over certain leaky tendencies.

The engines needed to breathe to equalize crankcase pressure, and Harley engineers allowed that venting to happen through spots that let out oil mist along with air. Rather than fight the leaks, Harley-Davidson leaned into them. For example, Big Twin models had an adjustable screw on the cam cover to meter oil flow directly onto the primary chain. The chain was intentionally fed extra oil, which would then fling off and drain out through a small hole in the case.

A properly set-up bike left a spot on the ground about the size of a coin overnight. For riders, oil was cheaper than chains, so a little mess was considered normal maintenance. Shovelheads even had oilers for both the primary and the final drive chain, ensuring plenty of lubrication, but also plenty of dripping.