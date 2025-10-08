When Did Kawasaki Change Its Logo, And What Does It Represent?

Kawasaki is truly a historic brand, with its existence dating back to the late 1800s. Shozo Kawasaki established the Kawasaki Tsukiji Shipyard in Tokyo, Japan, all the way back in 1878, with the company eventually growing into the multi-faceted one it is today. Of course, like any major brand, Kawasaki has only remained a fixture in the marketplace through its evolution. It hasn't remained stagnant, finding new ways to improve its products and increase consumer interest. Even longstanding elements of the brand have come to be refreshed over time, like the symbol that represents it.

Many close followers of Kawasaki might have noticed a major change that ushered in a new era for the brand: the changing of its logo. Gone is the now-recognizable stylized "K" that came to represent the brand, replaced by the new River Mark emblem. The change was announced on October 6, 2021, with Masaya Tsuruno — the managing director of Kawasaki Motors Europe — saying of the decision, "As we roll out our new corporate identity with the River Mark at its core, we look to take a next, bold step in terms of technology and engineering as well as enhancing the lives of countless people around the world with a focus on sustainability and emerging green technologies."

Evidently, those who own Kawasaki and have a hand in running the company are confident in the brand's logo change. Still, one has to wonder, what is the meaning behind it?