What Is The 4-Second Rule Every Biker Needs To Know?

Motorcyclists face all sorts of risks on the road, but the four-second rule is there to help change that. The concept is simple: put at least four seconds of following distance between your motorcycle and the vehicle ahead of you. With this, you give yourself that crucial time you need to react to sudden stops, lane changes, or road hazards in front of you.

Unlike cars, motorcycles obviously don't have the same kind of protective structure that a vehicle body gives. Nor do they have the convenience of modern vehicle safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking. This is what makes motorcycle collisions so much more dangerous (even deadly). By following the four-second rule, riders can reduce their chances of being involved in a rear-end collision or worse.

Of course, this begs the question of how to gauge four seconds while out riding. You don't need a stopwatch... just your eyes and a landmark. Choose a fixed object up ahead of you on the side of the road, such as a sign or a tree, and start counting as soon as the vehicle in front of you passes it. If you reach the object yourself before finishing the count to four, you're following too closely and need to increase the distance between yourself and the person in front.