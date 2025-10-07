Did A Small Plastic Disk Come With Your Ratchet And Socket Set? Here's What It's For

For those who regularly deal with nuts and bolts on the job or in the home garage, few things are more vital to the work at hand than a good ratchet and socket set. As such, virtually every major tool manufacturer in the game offers its own socket kit. Whichever set or brand you select when you're hunting for a socket set in the retail wilderness, there's a pretty good chance that there will be a little plastic disk tucked away amid all the shiny steel inside. There may be just as good a chance that you won't use the item, as many people may not have the faintest idea of what it's supposed to be used for. Yet this item, commonly referred to as a spin disk, does in fact have a pretty useful purpose.

The spin disk is an accessory that allows you to spin, tighten, or loosen a socket on a nut without cranking the ratchet head. Don't worry if you were unaware of what the spin disk is designed for, as you are not alone in that oversight. During a recent Reddit thread discussing its purpose, even a few garage professionals well-versed in ratchet hand tools and socket wrenches admitted to not knowing what the spin disk was intended for. For many in the know, however, this item has become a time-saving and game-changer accessory to have in their ratchet and socket set.