What's The Differences Between A Socket Wrench And A Ratchet Hand Tool?

If you're into tools at all, and even if you're not, you're probably familiar with ratchet and socket wrenches. The two phrases are used interchangeably in virtually all industries and settings. However, you may have heard people say that it's incorrect to use these two terms in this way.

Those people are technically correct. In reality, a ratchet and a socket wrench are two separate tools. They're both designed to help us remove fasteners, like nuts and bolts, by relying on a long handle to apply leverage to the fastener and break it free. There is, however, a pretty big difference between the two tools: namely, the gears inside the ratchet's head, allowing users to crank the tool back and forth, instead of spinning it all the way around. That makes a big difference when working in tight spaces, but it's also extremely handy for any job, even one with lots of open space surrounding the fastener.

Despite these differences, it's perfectly okay to use the two terms interchangeably — if you're talking about a ratchet, that is. The vast majority of professionals working in the trades and even DIYers use the phrases this way, and it's unlikely that anyone will be confused if you use one term or the other.

