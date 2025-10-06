What Is The Cheapest Honda SUV Available In 2025, And How Much Will It Cost You?

Honda is a brand whose vehicles are known for reliability, longevity, low maintenance needs, good resale value, and overall peace of mind. They offer high quality at an affordable price, excellent fuel efficiency, and the highest levels of safety in a package that is user-friendly and approachable. Honda also has a significant production base in the U.S., which makes it a part of the many communities where it makes its vehicles.

Honda makes a range of seven SUVs for the U.S. market, and the cheapest of the current lineup is the 2025 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT, with an MSRP of $25,400, plus $1,450 destination and handling fees, for a total of $26,850 out the door.

Powering this entry-level Honda SUV is a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower. It drives the front wheels through a CVT transmission. Standard equipment on the HR-V LX 2WD CVT includes 17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, a 180-watt audio system with four speakers, a seven-inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, push-button start, cruise control, and LED headlights. Next year's 2026 Honda HR-V has even more features that we're excited about.