What Is The Cheapest Honda SUV Available In 2025, And How Much Will It Cost You?
Honda is a brand whose vehicles are known for reliability, longevity, low maintenance needs, good resale value, and overall peace of mind. They offer high quality at an affordable price, excellent fuel efficiency, and the highest levels of safety in a package that is user-friendly and approachable. Honda also has a significant production base in the U.S., which makes it a part of the many communities where it makes its vehicles.
Honda makes a range of seven SUVs for the U.S. market, and the cheapest of the current lineup is the 2025 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT, with an MSRP of $25,400, plus $1,450 destination and handling fees, for a total of $26,850 out the door.
Powering this entry-level Honda SUV is a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower. It drives the front wheels through a CVT transmission. Standard equipment on the HR-V LX 2WD CVT includes 17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, a 180-watt audio system with four speakers, a seven-inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, push-button start, cruise control, and LED headlights. Next year's 2026 Honda HR-V has even more features that we're excited about.
What else should you know about the 2025 Honda HR-V?
The 2025 Honda HR-V is available in three different trim levels. These are the $25,400 MSRP LX, the Sport priced at $27,500 MSRP, and the EX-L that goes for $29,500 MSRP (all plus $1,450 destination fees). The Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, two additional audio speakers, illuminated vanity mirrors, a sport grille, and remote engine start. Finally, the top EX-L trim gives you leather-trimmed seats with eight-way power, an eight-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a moonroof, and upgraded 17-inch machine-finished alloy wheels with gloss gray inserts. Honda's Real Time all-wheel drive is available on all trims for a $1,500 upcharge.
Another key feature on the 2025 Honda HR-V is the standard Honda Sensing® suite of safety & driver-assistive technologies. This varies per trim level. Common to all trims are collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, and multi-angle rearview camera. The Sport adds a blind spot information system, while the EX-L tops it off with low-speed braking control and parking sensors. Whichever trim level of the Honda HR-V you choose, you will get a well-equipped SUV for the price.