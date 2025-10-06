This Diesel Engine Is The Oldest One Still In Production Today

Launched in 1984, the Cummins B-Series is the longest-running diesel engine family that is still being produced today. It was originally built for farm machinery, but quickly became known for its toughness by using direct fuel injection without the need for glow plugs,which made breakdowns less likely. Its jump to pickup trucks came in 1989 when the Dodge Ram received the 6BT, a 5.9-liter inline-six version. This engine is considered the best diesel engine ever made, helping to cement the B-Series as an icon by bringing big truck torque to light-duty models.

Cummins extended the lineup to include four-cylinder and larger six-cylinder options over time, eventually introducing the ISB versions with electronic controls in 1998. The latest 6.7-liter ISB is currently being produced in various factories around the world, such as North Carolina, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Despite changing emissions laws and technology advancements, the B-Series' design has been proven to be adaptable, keeping it alive for more than 40 years without interruption.