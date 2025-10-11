The Consumer Reports Scandal That Killed A Car Model In The US
While it can at times be overstated, there's undeniable power in the press. Sources that have become trusted over the years can sway public opinion with a single publication, with the ramifications going far beyond the story at hand. Consumer Reports, an outlet dedicated to providing readers with independent product reviews, ratings, and more, is a source that folks have looked to for guidance, taking the publication's assessments to heart. Look no further than a scandal from a few decades ago that ultimately had a major impact on an international car manufacturer and the real entity behind several Toyota car models, Suzuki.
Back in the 1990s, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Consumer Reports – then known as the Consumers Union — found themselves in a tense legal dispute over the latter's presentation of the Suzuki Samurai. The publication claimed that the 1988 incarnation of the SUV was easily susceptible to tipping and rolling. Suzuki took exception to this, strongly disagreeing with Consumer Reports' protocol and the subsequent findings. Thus, the manufacturer filed a product disparagement lawsuit against Consumer Reports in 1996 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
By the time the lawsuit got underway, though, the damage had already been done. The reputation of the Samurai took a serious hit with U.S. buyers, leading to its disappearance from that market altogether.
In the wake of Consumer Reports' review, the Samurai took a serious sales hit
At the time of the dispute, Consumer Reports was no small publication, with its reviews having quite an impact on the population's buying habits. After publishing its review of the 1988 Suzuki Samurai, sales plummeted. It's estimated that sales dropped from roughly 72,000 in the year before the report to around 2,000 the year after. However, the Samurai remained on sale in the U.S. until the 1995 model year. The lawsuit became a reality the following year, with Suzuki Motor Corporation and Consumer Reports remaining at odds in the courtroom well into the 21st century.
Ultimately, the story of Suzuki and Consumer Reports concluded in a rather anticlimactic way. The lawsuit was dismissed by a trial judge, reinstated on appeal in 2002, and went to trial in 2004. Come 2010, it was announced that the lawsuit had been settled and dismissed, with a symbolic display of mutual respect between the two companies. Suzuki recognized Consumer Reports' dedication to unbiased testing and reporting, while Consumer Reports credited Suzuki for its design, manufacturing, and marketing of safe vehicles. Consumer Reports also clarified its initial statement on the Samurai, noting that the tipping issue was only present in its short-course avoidance maneuver testing and wasn't a major risk.
Even with its disappearance from the United States, the Suzuki Samurai has only recently wrapped up its run, albeit under a different name. Suzuki has elected to retire the Jimny after 2025, bringing the story of this lightweight SUV to a true end long after its U.S. departure.