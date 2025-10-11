The Consumer Reports Scandal That Killed A Car Model In The US

While it can at times be overstated, there's undeniable power in the press. Sources that have become trusted over the years can sway public opinion with a single publication, with the ramifications going far beyond the story at hand. Consumer Reports, an outlet dedicated to providing readers with independent product reviews, ratings, and more, is a source that folks have looked to for guidance, taking the publication's assessments to heart. Look no further than a scandal from a few decades ago that ultimately had a major impact on an international car manufacturer and the real entity behind several Toyota car models, Suzuki.

Back in the 1990s, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Consumer Reports – then known as the Consumers Union — found themselves in a tense legal dispute over the latter's presentation of the Suzuki Samurai. The publication claimed that the 1988 incarnation of the SUV was easily susceptible to tipping and rolling. Suzuki took exception to this, strongly disagreeing with Consumer Reports' protocol and the subsequent findings. Thus, the manufacturer filed a product disparagement lawsuit against Consumer Reports in 1996 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

By the time the lawsuit got underway, though, the damage had already been done. The reputation of the Samurai took a serious hit with U.S. buyers, leading to its disappearance from that market altogether.