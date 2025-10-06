Are Brunt Work Boots Made In The US?

The founder and CEO of Brunt Workwear, Eric Girouard, stated that the company's objective from day one has been to offer items made in the U.S. The new USA Marin Welted work boots are assembled in San Antonio, Texas. Like many products made here, they are constructed in the U.S. from domestically and internationally sourced components, but they do incorporate American-sourced waterproof leathers.

At the time of writing, the new Marin work boots are priced at $274.99 for the soft-toe version and $284.99 to $299.99 for the comp toe version. Comp toe, or composite toe, provides the safety of a steel-toed boot but is lighter and has a longer life span. Brunt offers the comp toe version of the boot in six-inch and eight-inch heights, and both men's and women's versions are available. The boots are waterproof and have slip-resistant, oil-resistant, and heat-resistant outsoles. The USA Marin Welted is currently available in dark brown, and Brunt plans to offer a limited edition and additional colors in the future.

If you visit Brunt's website to purchase the new boots, be sure to pick the ones that are specifically noted as being made in America. Another version of the Marin boot is available that is not made in the U.S. Brunt Workwear joins other brands of work boots made in the U.S., including Keen and Red Wing, while brands like DeWalt that used to be made in America are taking their manufacturing elsewhere.