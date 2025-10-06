Are Brunt Work Boots Made In The US?
"Made in America" has become a familiar refrain lately, in part due to the Trump administration's tariffs. These duty taxes, which are even raising prices on items that are partially made in the U.S., like cars, actually aim to help bring manufacturing back to America. In the mid-1980s, about 80% of the items Americans bought were made in America. By 2024, that number had shrunk to a mere 11%, despite the fact that almost two-thirds of Americans seek out products that are made here. Many goods sold in America are made in China, Mexico, or Asia, primarily because it's less expensive to make goods in those countries than it is to make them here.
Despite a renewed focus on goods made in the U.S., it's just not feasible for most manufacturers, but some are trying — including Brunt Workwear. A relatively new company that was founded in 2019, Brunt has a simple goal to provide high-quality, comfortable work boots and clothes. The company sells shirts and jackets, shorts, pants, hats, belts, shoes, and boots. Its products are made in Asia, India and elsewhere, but in early 2025, the company announced that it is working on developing U.S.-made styles. Then, in September 2025, Brunt Workwear released its first U.S.-made work boot, the USA Marin Welted.
The new Brunt Workwear USA Marin Welted
The founder and CEO of Brunt Workwear, Eric Girouard, stated that the company's objective from day one has been to offer items made in the U.S. The new USA Marin Welted work boots are assembled in San Antonio, Texas. Like many products made here, they are constructed in the U.S. from domestically and internationally sourced components, but they do incorporate American-sourced waterproof leathers.
At the time of writing, the new Marin work boots are priced at $274.99 for the soft-toe version and $284.99 to $299.99 for the comp toe version. Comp toe, or composite toe, provides the safety of a steel-toed boot but is lighter and has a longer life span. Brunt offers the comp toe version of the boot in six-inch and eight-inch heights, and both men's and women's versions are available. The boots are waterproof and have slip-resistant, oil-resistant, and heat-resistant outsoles. The USA Marin Welted is currently available in dark brown, and Brunt plans to offer a limited edition and additional colors in the future.
If you visit Brunt's website to purchase the new boots, be sure to pick the ones that are specifically noted as being made in America. Another version of the Marin boot is available that is not made in the U.S. Brunt Workwear joins other brands of work boots made in the U.S., including Keen and Red Wing, while brands like DeWalt that used to be made in America are taking their manufacturing elsewhere.