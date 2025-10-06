NASA's Voyager 1 Is Set To Hit A Historic Landmark In November 2026

On September 5, 1977, NASA launched the Voyager 1 probe into space with the aim of studying the outer planets. Voyager 1 launched a couple of weeks after Voyager 2, and both probes have flown to the outer reaches the Solar System, breaking records as the furthest manmade objects ever made. The mission has been going on for nearly half a century, and in all that time, Voyager 1 has relayed a trove of data back to Earth, revealing much about the outer planets and the nature of our star system.

The Voyager probes launched in conjunction with precise planetary positions, allowing for gravity assists (colloquially known as slingshot maneuvers) to move them further out in space. As a result, Voyager 1 is traveling at a speed of around 38,000 miles per hour. While that is undeniably fast and an impressive feat of human engineering, it's slower than a snail's pace when compared to the speed of light.

As of this writing, NASA's Voyager 1 is located approximately 15.67 billion miles from Earth, which is around 2.61 billion miles further than Voyager 2. The Voyager 1 mission has hit several milestones, including crossing the heliopause and entering interstellar space on August 25, 2012. In November 2026, it will hit yet another milestone when it becomes the first manmade object to reach a distance of one light day from Earth. A light day is the distance light travels through a vacuum in 24 hours, which is calculated as 1.609×10^10 miles, or approximately 16.09 billion miles.