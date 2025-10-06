Are Garrett Metal Detectors Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's safe to say, metal detecting isn't a hobby that works for everyone. While some are out searching plowed fields for colonial relics, others are knee-deep in waves trying to find lost rings, with another handful chasing gold nuggets in quartz veins. This range reflects in the market, which offers everything from affordable metal detectors from brands like Harbor Freight to pro-level gear, some of which we'll look at below. And if you've been in this community long enough, then you must know of Garrett, a name that keeps coming up.

Even so, a valid question lingers: are Garrett metal detectors any good, or are they just riding on decades of brand popularity? Well, it depends on who you ask. Ask a gold prospector, and they may argue the AT Gold shines brighter in its narrow channel, whereas a beach hunter with years of swing time on an AT Pro may attest to its depth and reliability. Then there are critics who claim that Garrett likes to play it safe by leaning more on sturdy design and ease of use than on cutting-edge features. So, which is it?

We figured, rattling off specs isn't always enough, so we dug deep into user forums, buyer reviews, as well as what pros who've been deep in dirt and creek beds with these machines have to say. What follows is a fair assessment of Garrett's most renowned detectors, told through the voices of those who use them every day.