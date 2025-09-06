How Deep Can A Metal Detector Typically Detect?

So, you've binged a few treasure-hunting shows and now you're wondering if your own old detector in the garage can find you a pirate chest. One of the first questions that may pop up in your head before you get started is "How deep can this thing even go?" The short answer is that most consumer-grade machines will happily ping on coins buried between 10 and 16 inches deep.

But that's just a baseline, and there are many other factors at play. For example, the target itself is a huge factor. A large metal box might be detectable several feet down, while a tiny gold nugget will be a much shallower find. The object's material also matters immensely. Metals with high conductivity, like silver and copper, send back a much stronger signal than less conductive ones. Even the way an object is sitting in the dirt can change things. For instance, a coin lying flat is an easier target than one on its side.

Your detector's core technology plays the biggest role. Most hobbyist detectors are Very Low Frequency (VLF) models. They are fantastic all-rounders, perfect for finding coins and jewelry at depths up to about 12 inches. Then you have Pulse Induction (PI) detectors. These can handle highly mineralized ground because they power through the interference, often finding larger objects several feet down. A few specialized detectors, as you'll see later, use advanced technologies to detect as deep as 20 feet into the ground.