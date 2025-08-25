Which Metal Detectors Do They Use On The Curse Of Oak Island?

The History Channel has been airing "The Curse of Oak Island" for 12 seasons now. Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina and their now prodigious group of cohorts, affectionately referred to as The Brotherhood of the Dig, continue searching for a fabled treasure buried beneath the surface of the small island just off the coast of Nova Scotia. However, they're only the latest in a long line of treasure hunters that includes Franklin D. Roosevelt and even John Wayne. Part of their brotherhood consists of Gary Drayton, a self-proclaimed "Metal Detecting Ninja" from England, who has backed the swagger by finding numerous "top pocket finds" and "Bobby Dazzlers" during his career, including a 300-year-old Emerald ring valued at $500,000.

Drayton was brought on during season two as the team's metal detection expert and claims his primary tools are his "twin optical scanners" (his eyes), and metal detectors (which Harbor Freight Sells) just complement them. As the primary expert, he conducts most of the detecting and is typically armed with a Minelab CTX 3030 (an Australian brand he's well associated with), packing an 11” Double-D Smart Coil. He's also used Minelab's SDC 2300, GPX 500, and Equinox, along with metal detectors from other companies, like OKM's eXp 6000 Professional Plus.

Different ground-penetrating detectors, such as OKM's georadar Gepard GPR 3D, have been used to search larger areas, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), which fires lasers at an object and measures the time it takes for the reflected light to bounce back to the sensor, has been used to create 3D representations of the environment.