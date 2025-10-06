Chevy 302 Engine Facts You Should Know As An Enthusiast

Among the many variations of the iconic small-block Chevy, the short-lived but ferocious 302 aka DZ302, stands out as a high-revving race-bred V8 built for one purpose: Trans-Am dominance. Introduced in 1967, the Chevy 302 has a story to it, like all the small block engines. To understand the 302, you need to know the details behind its creation. Firstly, the Chevy 302 was a parts-bin special, built solely to race in the SCCA Trans-Am series. The 305 cubic-inch limit meant the engine could not be bigger than 5.0 liters in capacity, so Chevy improvised. It was never meant to be a mass-produced workhorse motor like the legendary 350 SBC.

Interestingly, it featured an oversquare design, meaning the bore was bigger than the stroke. Being a parts-bin special, its crankshaft was lifted straight from a 283, giving it a 3-inch stroke, while the 4.0-inch bore was borrowed from a 327. The advantage of an oversquare design was that it was really rev-happy; it spun all the way to 7,000 rpm, making it a very capable racing engine that delivered smooth, linear power throughout the rev range.

In competition, the 302 made its mark early. Dave Strickler clinched the 1968 IHRA Super Stock world title in a Z/28 powered by the 302. On the road racing side, the Z/28 Camaro secured the Trans-Am Manufacturer's Championship in 1968 and 1969 for the above 2.0-liter class, with Mark Donohue driving for the Roger Penske team.