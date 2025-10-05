Harley-Davidson Death Wobble: What Causes It And Which Models Are Affected?

If you ask a motorcyclist what their greatest fears are when riding, outside of a high-speed collision, there's a high chance they'll say it's a "death wobble." If you're wondering what the infamous phenomenon is; it's basically when a motorcycle begins to shake violently and uncontrollably, as if it were a bucking bull trying to throw you off its back.

It's generally not something caused by common motorcycle riding mistakes either, and while it can happen at any time, it's usually when you're at higher speeds. For Harley-Davidson owners, the event has happened frequently enough to earn its own name: the "Harley Wobble." For decades now, people have whispered about it at bike nights and even sought clarification on the occurrence via discussions on rider forums.

The wobble is real, not just a myth. People who ride Harleys have recounted experiences of the front end of their bikes whipping back and forth until the bike is almost impossible to control. Some people manage to keep it under control, whereas some people aren't as lucky. A rider from North Carolina even blamed the wobble for the crash of his 1999 Electra Glide Classic, which led to a lawsuit against the brand. There are still legal arguments going on, but the bigger question is what's really causing this scary shake, and which Harley models are more likely to experience it.