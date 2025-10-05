Are There Any Drawbacks To Buying Apple Products From Best Buy?

One of the most obvious perks of buying your new Apple gadget at Best Buy are the sales. The big box retailer has been known to offer huge Apple weekend sales, with discounts on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro of up to $200 off, AirPods up to $80 off, and iPads on sale for $50 off. If you're a paying member of Best Buy's membership club, you could save even more.

When you make an expensive purchase like a new MacBook or iPhone, you want to know you're covered with a warranty. Best Buy is an authorized Apple retailer, and all Apple products purchased there will have the same basic warranty as when you purchase directly through Apple. You can also add on Apple's extended warranties under AppleCare, and the My Best Buy Total membership club also includes additional warranties. Your financing options are similar with both Best Buy and Apple. If you have a credit card through Best Buy, you'll have no interest for 12 months on purchases over $299. If you purchase directly from Apple, you'll pay interest unless you use the Apple credit card. Both companies obviously accept other forms of payment.

Best Buy also price matches, meaning if you spot the item you wish to purchase for a cheaper price elsewhere, the store will match that price. If you're really looking to save money, Best Buy often offers Open Box items, which are typically items that have been purchased and then returned, for an additional discount.