Are There Any Drawbacks To Buying Apple Products From Best Buy?
There's no getting around it –- Apple products are expensive. The new iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199, the MacBook Air is $999, and the Apple Watch Series 11 will run you at least $399. If you buy directly from Apple, you may be able to trade-in another device or upgrade to a newer phone more often, but are there any advantages (or disadvantages?) from buying with an Apple retailer like Best Buy?
If you don't live close to an official Apple Store, you might want to try a visit to your local Best Buy. After all, there are more than 1,000 Best Buy locations, with at least one in every state, compared to less than 300 Apple stores across the U.S. While it's easy to buy directly from Apple's website, you will have to wait a few days for your item to ship to you. Visiting a store allows you to check out the products in person, which is a nice perk when you plan to invest hundreds or even thousands of dollars into a new device. Shopping at Best Buy offers other perks, like sales, open box inventory, and financing deals.
Shopping for Apple at Best Buy
One of the most obvious perks of buying your new Apple gadget at Best Buy are the sales. The big box retailer has been known to offer huge Apple weekend sales, with discounts on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro of up to $200 off, AirPods up to $80 off, and iPads on sale for $50 off. If you're a paying member of Best Buy's membership club, you could save even more.
When you make an expensive purchase like a new MacBook or iPhone, you want to know you're covered with a warranty. Best Buy is an authorized Apple retailer, and all Apple products purchased there will have the same basic warranty as when you purchase directly through Apple. You can also add on Apple's extended warranties under AppleCare, and the My Best Buy Total membership club also includes additional warranties. Your financing options are similar with both Best Buy and Apple. If you have a credit card through Best Buy, you'll have no interest for 12 months on purchases over $299. If you purchase directly from Apple, you'll pay interest unless you use the Apple credit card. Both companies obviously accept other forms of payment.
Best Buy also price matches, meaning if you spot the item you wish to purchase for a cheaper price elsewhere, the store will match that price. If you're really looking to save money, Best Buy often offers Open Box items, which are typically items that have been purchased and then returned, for an additional discount.