How Many Planes Can An Aircraft Carrier Launch Per Minute?

To the untrained eye, a busy carrier flight deck looks like an uncoordinated shambles. In reality, it's a finely tuned piece of choreography that's designed to optimize how quickly carriers can launch (and retrieve) aircraft. But just how many planes a can carrier launch in a minute, depends on factors including the type of carrier, the crew, launch procedures, and the environmental factors at the time. For instance, a Nimitz-class carrier like the USS Harry S. Truman can launch two planes every 37 seconds in daylight, or just over three a minute; the rate drops to one per minute at night. Astonishingly, it can do this while retrieving planes at the same time.

While these are impressive numbers, the world's most advanced aircraft carrier — the USS Gerald R. Ford — is expected to surpass this. While getting precise launch numbers for the ship is difficult, it's designed to launch 25% more sorties than the Nimitz-class carriers. Extrapolating this figure suggests that the Ford-class carriers will be able to launch at least four planes per minute under peak conditions. For comparison, the U.K. HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier has a maximum launch rate of 24 aircraft every 15 minutes, or about 1.6 per minute.

The astonishing rate at which planes can launch from aircraft carriers is an operational necessity. The faster you can get your assets to where they're needed, the better. Even as far back as WWII, the development of more advanced catapults saw launch rates reach 1.5 per minute by the war's end.