Harbor Freight's Bauer Tool Bag Turns Any 5 Gallon Bucket Into A Tool Organizer

A lot of people enjoy shopping at Harbor Freight so they can save money while getting the tools they need, but you'll need a good place to put these tools when you get home. Of course, Harbor Freight itself sells a wide range of affordable tool chests, tool boxes, and other storage solutions, but those who are looking for an even more budget-oriented solution might be interested in checking out the Bauer's 5 Gallon Bucket Tool Bag, which can be used to convert any 5-gallon bucket into a portable tool organization system. This might not be a perfect solution for everyone's setup, but it's a convenient and affordable way to store and transport tools since you can get the bag for just $9.99.

The company isn't the first tool manufacturer to make a product like this, but Bauer has a reputation for making tools significantly more affordable than similar products from other brands. In fact, the tool bag's listing on the Harbor Freight website asks its customers to compare the Bauer bag to the Husky HD10030-TH, which Home Depot currently sells for $14.98 and has a very similar design. The appeal of the Bauer bag in this instance is that you can get a comparable product for just two-thirds the price. That said, those who are interested in picking up a few of these bags for themselves might want to learn a little bit more about them before rushing off to their local Harbor Freight.